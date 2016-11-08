No trains between Bedford and Luton

There are major disruptions for rail commuters with no trains currently operating between Luton and Bedford.

Network Rail state: “Due to a piece of cable coming into contact with the overhead electric lines at Luton station we are currently unable to run trains through the area.

“We are working to repair the problem and get trains running again as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and advise passengers travelling through Luton this evening to check @nationalrailenq for information.”