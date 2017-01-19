Newnham girls visit Cambridge namesake

As part of Castle Newnham’s ‘bright futures month’ Year 8 girls visited Newnham College, Cambridge.

The girls were given a talk about the history of Newnham College and learned about women’s education at Cambridge.

Student Sophie Mahady, said: “It has given me an idea of what I could do in the future if I work hard.”

Visiting speakers including lecturers and professors have talked about further education while lawyers, journalists, engineers and even a toxicologist will speak to the pupils in Years 7 and 8 about their careers.

Ruth Wilkes, Principal at Castle Newnham, said: “Our girls were inspired by their recent visit and a bonus is that we share a name.”