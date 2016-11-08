New zip wire opened in Bedfordshire Park

Bedford Borough Councillor Martin Towler officially opened the Zip Wire at Riseley Playing Field on Saturday.

The new play equipment was funded by a Rural Grant from the council with further contributions from Riseley Parish Council and Riseley Recreation Association (RRA).

Councillor Towler said: “The Zip Wire offers hours of outdoor fun for children. “Thanks go to the RRA and their chairman Richard White for their endeavours in completing this project.”

Richard White said: “It is a privilege to be able to support healthy and fun activities for children in the village”.

Councillor Towler, members of Riseley Parish Council and local children then rode the Zip Wire to demonstrate its appeal to all ages.