New public car park approved for Bedford

A new public car park south of the river at St Mary’s Gardens was approved this week by Bedford Borough Council's executive.

Subject to planning permission being granted, the scheme will convert what is currently a staff car park between Borough Hall and Bedford College into a public car park, providing more than 40 parking spaces, including three disabled spaces.

With the new footbridge linking St Mary’s Gardens and Riverside Bedford in place, the car park could be widely used for the new development, especially for visitors from south of the river.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson said: “Just over the bridge from Riverside Bedford, this new public car park will help meet increased demand for parking as town centre footfall continues to grow.

"With ongoing investment in our car parks and a free parking option available every day in Bedford town centre, we are constantly working to help make Bedford town centre an even more enjoyable, accessible and vibrant town for all.”

The T&C has asked Bedford Borough Council what provisions are being made for staff who currently use the car park.