New primary school in Bedford appoints headteacher

A primary school currenly being built near the Kings Field development off the A428 has appointed a headteacher.

Paul Ives has been appointed headteacher of Great Ouse Primary Academy, which is due to open in September.

Joining him at Great Ouse Primary Academy will be deputy headteacher Chris Payne and safeguarding officer Suzanne Sharpe.

Paul added: “We believe that the school absolutely belongs to our community of children, staff, parents and carers.

“We urge you to actively support and be involved in the school.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to be part of something special.”

The school will be a named feeder school for Lincroft Academy or Sharnbrook Academy. The school will be a bright, modern and inspiring learning environment with up-to-date technology and vibrant teaching and learning spaces for the pupils and staff.

Paul added: “What a fabulous opportunity to be involved in shaping the direction at a brand new primary school.

“For me, the development of a successful school is multi-faceted.

“I would like to develop an inclusive environment where each child is seen as an individual and personalised learning ensures that individual needs are met. “Education should be a holistic experience offering not only the opportunity for children to achieve academically but where a broad range of extra-curricular activities encourage social, emotional and personal development.”

Parents and children are invited to come and find out more about [lans for Great Ouse Primary by joining Paul and the team on March 16, between 6pm and 8pm at The Sharnbrook Hotel, Park Lane, Sharnbrook.