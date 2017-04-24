New police operation cracks down on vehicle crime in Bedfordshire

A new Bedfordshire Police team has held three successful two-day long operations, named Operation Torby, targeting vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour in the rural areas of the county.

During the crack down the team worked closely with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire ANPR team and Environment Enforcement Teams from local authorities.

The most recent day of action took place in the north of Bedfordshire, and resulted in four vehicle seizures, two drivers being reported for speeding offences and 18 traffic offence reports for offences ranging from driving without a seatbelt to minor defects on vehicles.

Additionally, one person was reported for driving without due care and attention.

Bedford Borough Council dealt with two vehicles which were stopped for carrying waste material without an appropriate licence.

Operation Sergeant, Clare Thomas said: “Our team is dedicated to serving our communities in rural areas by targeting the issues which are important to them. We take a multi-agency approach and we are working closely with our partners to tackle crime in our county.

“We are happy with the success of the most recent days of action, but we are planning more operations like this across the county’s rural areas. We would like to urge residents to get in touch with us if they have any issues they would like to raise to our attention.”

You can contact Operation Sentinel by emailing Opsentinel.rural@Bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or you can call Bedfordshire Police on 101.