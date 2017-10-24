New petition launched to fight planned waste incinerator at Rookery Pit

BACI (Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator) has launched a new petition in its campaign to stop the development of a waste incinerator at Rookery Pit South, Stewartby.

The petition, in the form of a direct letter, will be sent to both Michael Gove (Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the CEO of the Environment Agency.

In the first 48 hours the petition was signed by 2,000 worried objectors and disillusioned residents.

The petition details the Environment Agency’s shortcomings regarding both the review of the environmental issues surrounding the planned Covanta Incinerator - and its inabilities to consult effectively with interested parties.

In addition the petition is requesting that an official inquiry be launched and undertaken by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

BACI says individual submissions to the Environment Agency’s second Consultation - which closes on November 7 - remain extremely important and tht the petition is in addition to any individual submission or any other previous petition.

The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/no-environmental-permit-for-covanta-incinerator-in-rookery-south-pit-bedfordshire-petitioning-secretary-of-state-for-environment-food-and-rural-affairs-and-ceo-environment-agency. For more information - residents can visit BACI’s website at https://bedsagainstincinerator.wordpress.com/ , join the facebook group or follow on twitter @BedsACI

BACI (Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator) was formed in 2016 to oppose the Covanta Incinerator at Rookery Pit South. For more details see bedsagainstcovantaincinerator@gmail.com

In the meantime the public are invited to a public meeting on Tuesday October 31, at 7pm in the Harpur Suite Bedford,

The incinerator received planning permission but cannot be operated without an environmental permit. The Environment Agency has drafted a permit but invites comments up to Nov 7.