New network for small business owners

There’s a new way for small business owners to get together in Bedford.

Drive The Network, led by online course creation expert Helen Lindop, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, November 21 at 44 Harpur Street, 10am to noon.

Helen said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Drive The Network to Bedford, and I’m looking forward to getting to know many more local business owners.”

The guest speaker will be George Zitko, owner and founder of Zitko Consulting, who will speak about how he went from almost giving up on the business he ran from his back bedroom in 2013 to turning it into one of the most respected and nationally recognised specialist recruitment consultancies in the UK today.

There will also be a chance to shape the future of the Drive Bedford meetings and get to know each other.

For more information and please go to www.drivethenetwork.com/events/launch-drive-bedford