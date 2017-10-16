New-look school welcomes year 9 pupils for first time

An exciting new chapter has started at Castle Newnham School in Bedford.

For the first time the school has welcomed year 9 pupils on its journey to providing all-through schooling from 4 to 16 years old.

The school has undergone an extensive improvement programme and building works are almost complete with new classrooms, which include a science lab and a newly refurbished primary block for years 5 and 6. A new drama teaching area, music hub and sports hall will be ready for use over the next few weeks and months. A 3G pitch is planned for the coming year too.

A fantastic café area has been made entirely out of up-cycled materials. The school council developed the idea of having a cafe area that they could use to enjoy their lunch in a relaxed and informal setting. By holding regular fund-raising events the pupils were able to fund the development of the area over the summer holidays, using nothing but fully recycled items. They worked with local designer Nikkita Palmer who had the vision and dedication to produce the café, which is now serving a range of cold lunch options, all of which are proving very popular.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “Our new buildings and facilities are just one part of the fantastic offer at our school. Our motto of ‘traditional values and bright futures in one journey’ is evident in all we do. School visits are welcome anytime.”