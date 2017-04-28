New Homesense store opening in Bedford will create 38 jobs

Homeware-for-less retailer, Homesense, is opening its first store in Bedford, creating 38 new jobs in the area.

Situated on St John’s Retail Park, the brand new store will open its doors at 10:00am, Thursday 1 June 2017 providing over 20,991 sq. ft of branded homeware - all at up to 60% less than the RRP.

A spokesperson for Homesense, which is part of the TK Maxx family, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first store in Bedford and creating 38 new jobs in the local community.

“The new store will be our 47th in the UK and we look forward to welcoming Bedford residents to shop and explore Homesense”.

“With savings of up to 60% off branded and quality homeware and gifts, the new store will have a full homeware offering for every room of the home.

“From gourmet cookware, to furniture, lighting and decorative items, to bedding and bathroom accessories, along with gifts and seasonal décor frequent deliveries ensure thousands of new items each week, so you’ll always have the thrill of a new find, every time you visit.

“Homesense offers unique finds at irresistible prices by providing an eclectic and ever-changing mix of branded homeware.

“Its team of savvy buyers deal direct with brand owners and artisans all over the world to negotiate great deals on quality merchandise.

For more visit www.homesense.com/find-a-store