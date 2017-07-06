New homes plan for Marston Vale

A major landowner is in the process of agreeing a consultation programme over plans to create brand new settlements in the Marston Vale.

O&H Properties, which owns more than 3,700 acres of land and lakes in the area, is working with Central Beds Council, on an eight-week public consultation after executive councillors agreed the Draft Local Plan last month.

Marston Vale has been identified as a key location for growth, built around the new Bedford And Milton Keynes Waterway.

O&H Properties aims to publish a draft scheme this autumn but it already insists that the new communities will be developed “in sympathy with neighbouring villages which will retain their borders and their unique character.”

The firm, which has been involved in the Marston Vale for 20 years, has invested substantially in infrastructure including the Forest of Marston Vale and the Bedford And Milton Keynes Waterway. It is also involved in the transformation of the former brickfields.

Pippa Cheetham of O&H Properties said: “This is a testament to the area’s ability to accommodate sustainable, strategic growth.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with the council and to discussions and consultation events with the local community later in the year.”

