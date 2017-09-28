New facilities launch for disability sports at Bedford athletics stadium

Disabled sportspeople will be able to use new facilities at Bedford’s International Athletics Stadium.

The Push4it Disability Athletics section will launch on October 8, the same day as this year’s wheelchair charity challenge.

Individuals and teams can take part to raise money for disability sports as well as being able to try disability tennis, the Boccia ball game and sitting volleyball.

Varun Bandi, 12, said: “I took part for the first time at last year’s wheelchair relay and enjoyed it so much that I will definitely be back again on October 8th.

“I am even more excited to learn that there will soon be an opportunity with Bedford and County Athletic Club to become involved in wheelchair racing.

“I can’t wait!”

Sportsman Howard Darbon, event founder and life member of Bedford and County Athletics Club, said: “The Olympic disability sports legacy has been a tremendous team effort by many people.

“By establishing the new Push4it section we will provide a purpose and opportunity for as many disabled people as possible through meaningful physical activity.”

Teams from Bedfordshire Police and Fire & Rescue Service are taking part, together with schools, sports clubs and local companies.

The event is being organised by Baldock, Biggleswade and Bedford Rotary Clubs, with Longmarsh Vehicle Hire helping to transport dozens of special sports wheelchairs to the event.

It costs £5 per person to take part. For more information, contact Mary or David on 01234 838238 or visit www.rotary-site.org/push-4-it