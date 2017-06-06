New Bedford Co-op store pledges to help chairities

A new Co-op store got off to a caring start by pledging funding boosts for three Bedford charities.

Shoppers at the Queens Drive store will receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own-brand goods.

A further one per cent will go to good causes including Autism Bedford, The Kings Arms homelessness project and FLAG Bedfordshire, which is a social group for adults with disabilities.

The store, which created 15 jobs, also donated £1,000 to the Bedford and district Cerebral Palsy Society.

Store manager Jane Knock said: “We have had a great response from the community and we are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Bedford.”