New Bedford business takes coffee morning on the road with kitted-out van

For a coffee morning with a difference, Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery, is taking its range of hot beverages out on the road today in support of the Macmillan Big Coffee Morning.

Heading off from its new base on Cambridge Road, members of the team will be driving the company’s specially converted coffee van around the area, stopping to serve hot drinks to thirsty passers-by – all with the aim of raising as much as possible for this worthy charity.

Those spotting the van on its travels are welcome to make a donation in return for a delicious hot drink – and to really mark the occasion, Benchmarx will be doubling the amount of money raised on the day.

Committed to raising funds for the charity, the Bedford team based on Cambridge Road will also be drumming up local support over the months ahead, including ongoing donations for kitchen deliveries, with Benchmarx as a whole aiming to raise £3 million to help those affected by cancer over the next three years.

The newly opened Benchmarx branch in Bedford boasts an attractive showroom to showcase all of its unique, designer-led kitchens. With further expansion plans well underway, this new kitchen showroom joins the Benchmarx network of over 150 branches nationwide.

Benchmarx Bedford is on-hand to offer customers expert kitchen product and installation advice. As trade-only suppliers, Benchmarx handle the whole kitchen design process from beginning to end, providing an inspirational environment for those looking for a brand new, quality kitchen, whilst supporting tradesmen every step of the way.

The Bedford team includes design professionals, who customers can either visit in store, or have come to their home as a completely free of charge service, in which they will assist them with any decision-making in the design process, to ensure that their Benchmarx kitchen is tailor-made to suit their lifestyle.

Furthermore, for the customer’s reassurance, all of Benchmarx cabinets and drawer boxes come with lifetime guarantees, and all of the fascias come with a five-year guarantee.

The new Bedford branch will be the go-to place for local trade professionals for kitchens and joinery.

Ensuring that the selection process is as straight-forward as possible, the branch will contain everything from appliances, worktops, doors and floors, enabling homeowners to achieve their dream kitchen.

New branch manager, Mo Kashaf, said: “I’m really looking forward to heading up the new Benchmarx team in Bedford and to welcoming local fitters and customers alike.

“We’re delighted to get involved in helping raise money for our charity partner, Macmillan, and hope this ‘on-the-road’ coffee morning proves to be a great success.”

For more information on the new Bedford branch or to learn more about Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery, visit the website: www.benchmarxjoinery.co.uk.