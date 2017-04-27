New barrow gets ‘mound’ of funeral praise

Willow Row Barrow, the Neolithic-style burial mound, has been heaped in praise with its first industry accolade.

The UK’s only contemporary barrow – on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border has been acknowledged by the Good Funeral Guide.

The recommendation is the first given to a ‘columbarium’, a storage facility for cremation ashes.

The Times and Citizen newspaper exclusively revealed the modern interpretation of the ancient burial chamber was opening last October.

It quickly engaged with people who began purchasing niches to hold ashes of loved ones and themselves.

Sacred Stones is the company behind the venture and managing director Toby Angel said: “What we’ve established is a venue that furnishes a natural emotion and need in all of us,” he said.

“To receive the accolade from such an important industry body is humbling. We are so excited, it is second only to the trust families have afforded us now that the barrow is being used,” he added.