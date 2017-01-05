Networking business branches out to Bedfordshire

The Business Buzz is launching a new business networking group in Flitwick.

Since its debut in February 2012, the Business Buzz has organised series of networking events which have been attended over 3,000 unique businesses across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

On January 27, Business Buzz will launch its new group in Flitwick.

Mayor of Flitwick will open Business Buzz Flitwick at The Swan, where they will welcome the local business community to meet, connect and share.

Simon George, the founder of the Business Buzz network, said: “Business Buzz is one of the most relaxed and vibrant networking events on offer, with no advanced bookings and just £5 on the door, which includes unlimited teas and coffees between 10am – 12noon.

“In June 2013, Business Buzz was awarded the winner of the FSB Hertfordshire Business Awards’ ‘Networking Group of the Year’ during an awards ceremony at Shendish Manor IN Hemel Hempstead.”

Ann Little, the host of Business Buzz Flitwick, sAID: “Networking is vital for my business for meeting clients and forging lasting relationships with local businesses.”