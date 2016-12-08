Named and shamed: People caught drink driving by Bedford police

The first five drink drivers are to be revealed as part of the T&C’s campaign to name and shame festive offenders.

Nine people recorded a positive breath test after being stopped by Beds police between December 1 and December 6.

Of those, five people have already been charged.

These are:

Niki Meadows, aged 29, from Hillary Rise, Arlesey

Kamil Emanowicz, aged 27, from Southville Road, Bedford

Jamie Croft, 28, Chiltern Drive, Rickmansworth, Herts

Darausz Krajewski, 37, Bishopscote Road, Luton

Javed Iqbal, 53, Atherstone Road, Luton

The Times and Citizen will continue to publish updates of names and address as future offenders are caught.

We vowed earlier this month to join forces with police in Bedford and name and shame every single motorist foolish enough to drink and drive this Christmas.

As part of the force’s Think December campaign, officers will be carrying out extra spot checks to catch culprits during the danger time – particularly people returning from office parties or festive nights out.

Police are also urging people to call them on 101 to report offenders or people driving erratically.

Jane Aspin from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We want to remind motorists that drink driving simply isn’t worth the risk and the consequences might not only ruin your Christmas but the rest of your life. To be safe motorists should avoid drinking alcoholic drinks when they are driving and if they do drink, ensure they wait a suitable amount of time before driving.”

She added: “Drinking before driving has life-changing consequences and we would like to encourage everyone to report anyone they believe is drinking by calling us on 101. You may just save a life.”

Anybody caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces a hefty fine, a ban and a prison sentence.