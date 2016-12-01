Named and shamed: drink drivers in Bedford

The T&C is joining forces with police in Bedford to name and shame every single driver foolish enough to drink and drive this Christmas.

As part of the force’s Think December campaign, we will publish full details of every local motorist who fails a breathalyser or drug test between now and New Year’s Day.

Officers will be carrying out extra spot checks to catch culprits during the danger time – particularly people returning from office parties or festive nights out.

Police are even urging people to call them on 101 to report offenders or people driving erratically.

Jane Aspin from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We want to remind motorists that drink driving simply isn’t worth the risk and the consequences might not only ruin your Christmas but the rest of your life.

“To be safe motorists should avoid drinking alcoholic drinks when they are driving and if they do drink, ensure they wait a suitable amount of time before driving.

She added: “Drinking before driving has life-changing consequences and we would like to encourage everyone to report anyone they believe is drinking by calling us on 101. You may just save a life.”

Anybody caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces a hefty fine, a ban and a prison sentence.

Chief Inspector Aspin said: “Alcohol affects people differently so the only way to ensure you are not over the limit is not to drink.”

She has also warned people to be wary of ‘morning after’ driving , when alcohol could still be in the system.

Drivers can download an app at http://morning-after.org.uk to help calculate how long they need to wait before they are safe to drive.

A police spokesman said: “We’re really pleased that Bedford Times and Citizen will be supporting our campaign. We hope that by working together to promote these important messages we will discourage residents from risking their lives, and that the prospect of being named and shamed will act as a deterrent to people from getting behind the wheel over the limit.”

Click on the link below to see even more reasons why you should not drink and drive.

www.drinkaware.co.uk/alcohol-facts/alcohol-and-the-law/drink-driving-and-the-legal-alcohol-limit/