Multi-faith ceremony marks Holocaust Memorial Day in Bedford

The Holocaust Memorial was honoured in Bedford Borough with a multi-faith commemoration.

The first part of the commemoration took place at the Anne Frank Tree in Russell Park, between Pembroke and Bower Street.

A service was conducted at 10.00am by Reverend Ben Lewis from St Mary’s Church, Goldington.

The commemoration included readings, music, the recitation of The Kaddish – the Jewish mourning prayer, an interactive piece and the lighting of eleven candles.

The theme for this years’ commemoration was ‘How Can Life Go On?

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson said: “This commemoration is always a very poignant and thought-provoking occasion.

“It reminds us of the danger of standing by in the face of prejudice and intolerance, as those of all backgrounds and beliefs unite in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Holocaust and in other genocides.”

Reverend Cassandra Howes, Chair of Bedford Council of Faiths, said: “It’s important that we remember and acknowledge the past but more important that we move on and work together to create a hopeful future”.