‘Much loved’ Bedfordshire priest dies aged 94

A ‘much loved’ local priest who served in two Bedfordshire parishes for over forty years has died aged 94.

Peter Tubbs, who was born in Calcutta to missionary parents, served as Vicar of Cardington from 1969 to 1985, before moving to be assistant Priest at St Swithun’s Church in Sandy.

Following the death of his wire Eileen in 1988 he retired, but remained in Sandy, continuing to to take services at St Swithun’s.

He was a popular and much loved figure, who was frequently seen cycling around the town.

In his time at Cardington he served several terms as Rural Dean of the Elstow Deanery, for many years led the commemoration of the R101 airship disaster, and in 1981 was instrumental in helping the resettlement of 24 Vietnamese boatpeople at Shortstown.

At Sandy he started the community carol singing in the Market Square on the last Friday before Christmas, collecting money for crisis, and for many years took part in a sponsored cycle ride in aid of the Historic Churches Trust.

In 2010 Mr Tubbs moved to a clergy retirement home in Scarborough, to be nearer his family, although he welcomed a number of visitors from Sandy and kept in touch with many others by post and phone.

He died in Scarborough Hospital after a short illness on November 15.

His funeral will take place at St Helen & All Saints Church, Wykeham, Scarborough on Tuesday, November 29 at 12 noon.