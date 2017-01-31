Motorist wanted for dangerous driving in Bedford

A driver of a blue Vauxhall Astra was driving dangerously on the A421 Westbound between Marston Moretaine and Bedford on Monday.

Between 11am and 11.15am, the offender was seen driving the car in a dangerous manner, hindering the progress of an ambulance, which was using sirens and blue lights and was on its way to an emergency call.

The actions of the driver also forced other drivers to react suddenly.

PC Richard Marshall, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw this person driving - not only did they hinder the progress of an ambulance on its way to an emergency call, but the driver’s actions also put other road users at risk. If you did witness anything, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Marshall via 101 quoting JH/3356/2017.