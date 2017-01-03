Mother pleads for missing daughter to return to Bedford home

A mother has pleaded for her daughter to come home as police revealed she has been missing for three days.

Jade Honour, 23, who is believed to have a young child, was last seen in Bedford at around 8.40pm on Friday.

She was due to visit a friend but never turned up.

Reaching out to her daughter on Facebook, Jade’s mother Sally Honour, 43, said: “Jade please let us know you are safe, we are worried sick and your baby needs you.

“Please let one of us know you are ok x love you xxx”

Bedfordshire Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Jade’s welfare and have appealed to anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

Jade is described as a white, 5’2”, of medium build, with shoulder length ginger/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a peach onesie, a dark Parka jacket, and Mickey Mouse pumps.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.