Mosaic exploring Bedford on view at The Higgins

A mosaic which explores Bedford is now on view at The Higgins.

‘Bedford Through Our Eyes’ was created by service users at the Centre for Independent Living and is the result of a 12 month project.

Mosaic detail

Service users at the centre explored Bedford through creative art at The Higgins Bedford, learning about art materials and mosaic techniques, while bringing to life some of their favourite parts of the town.

All the artists involved and their family and carers were invited to a private celebration tea party, and to see their mosaic hanging as a permanent feature in the courtyard at The Higgins.

Cllr Anthony Forth, portfolio holder for adults’ services said: “Congratulations and a huge thank you to all of the artists who created this fantastic artwork, and to the staff at the Centre for Independent Living and The Higgins Bedford for all of their support. This project was a great chance for the service users to learn something new, and has created a wonderful feature that I know visitors to The Higgins will enjoy.”

The Centre for Independent Living is a day opportunity service which supports adults with learning disabilities to maintain and improve their daily living and independence skills.