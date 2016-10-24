Morrisons Bedford offers pumpkin carving classes

New research reveals that two thirds (64 per cent) of parents are spooked by the fear of pumpkin carving – with 60 per cent saying they are put under pressure from their children to deliver a perfect pumpkin.

To help parents, Morrisons Bedford greengrocers will run pumpkin carving classes at the store on Ampthill Road on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

These live ‘how to’ tutorials will see them creating masterpieces, sharing prepping and carving tips, answering questions, and providing insider ‘tricks of the trade’ for carving all sizes of pumpkins.

In the research almost half of parents, 43 per cent, said they are not at all confident when it comes to pumpkin carving, with the average parent due to spend two hours and 21 minutes on Halloween preparation this year.

The research also revealed that one in five of parents admit to buying two pumpkins in case they needed to start again – with one in 20 being reduced to tears by the process.

45 per cent of parents attribute the increased pressure for the perfect pumpkin to the explosion of carving masterpieces shared on social media by friends and neighbours.

Daniel King, store manager at Morrisons Bedford, said: “Halloween is a big occasion for our customers with the perfect pumpkin taking centre stage in most UK households.

“We know that some of our customers dread the annual carving, so it we thought it useful to roll out our greengrocers - who can help turn their pumpkins into the perfect ghouls, ghosts, witches and Jack-o’-Lantern.

“We hope our classes, stencils and online tutorials will help make carving easier.”

Morrisons has also created an online ‘how to’ video and a series stencils for 30-minute monster masterpieces and last minute miracles – all available at www.morrisons.com/pumpkins.