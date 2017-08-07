Morrisons Bedford launches the UK’s largest sausage roll

Footlong sausage rolls were launched in the Ampthill Road store on Monday (August 7).

Weighing in at almost half a kilogram, the new Foot Long Sausage Roll is double the length and four times the weight of others currently on the market.

The new heavyweight sausage roll has to be served on a special tray rather than in a paper bag.

This British staple can be picked up from Morrisons Pie Shop counters at Market Street.

Bedford store manager Daniel King said: “We sell hundreds of freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. So we created this foot-long version.

“With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our sausage roll will make its way to the top of the snack league table!”