More and more students are arriving to study at The Bedford Sixth Form

Over 600 students will be attending The Bedford Sixth Form from September 2017.

With more students arriving, the sixth form is able to offer a wider range of subjects.

This includes the Extended Diploma which, on completion of a two year course, is equivalent to 3 A Levels.

There will also be 45 qualified teachers and support staff members on hand to help students in their post-16 studies.

Sixth Form Head Paul Clarkson said: “The option to mix BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications with A Levels enables a wide range of different learning skills to be developed by students .

“This is particularly attractive to the best universities who look for that something extra from candidates.”