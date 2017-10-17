Missing Bedford teenager Phoebe found safe and well

A teenager who was reported missing from Bedford has been found safe and well.
Phoebe Knight, 16, was found today (Tuesday) following a police appeal.
Members of the public and media are thanked for their help sharing the appeal.
