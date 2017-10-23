Miss England hopes for Bedford model

A model from Bedford is asking people to vote for her in the next stage of the Miss England competition.

Shanice Sandhu, 21, is one of 18 contestants competing in the second semi-final heat for the title of Miss England 2018.

The public vote acts as one judge on the panel and at least one winner will go forward to take part in the Miss England semi-final in June.

Shanice said: “I’ve been modelling for about a year now and I feel this is the next step for me to participate in the Miss England competition and I’m honoured to currently be in it. I’ve modelled in Asian bridal magazines and done catwalks in London.

“I also took part in a charity fashion show where all the funds went to the people in Aleppo.

“I’ve always been passionate about women’s refuges and with this platform I hope to get their voices heard and make people aware of what women in domestic violence/abusive homes are going through to get them the right accommodation/treatment needed.

Shanice, who also speaks south Asian languages, will be spending time raising awareness and funds for the Miss World Charity ‘Beauty with a Purpose’.

To vote for Shanice, text MISS SEMI13 to 63333. Votes cost 50p plus the standard network rate. The deadline is November 20 at noon. The link to the page is http://www.missengland.info/regionals/semi-heat-2 and Shanice is contestant number 13.

Votes can only be made from the UK

Each person can only make a maximum of 30 votes per 24 hours from any one number

All voters must be over 18 and have the bill payers permission

Votes cast outside the allocated period will not be counted but may still be charged

By using this service you are agreeing to receive free marketing messages. You may opt out at any time by sending the word STOP to 63333

The winner of Miss England 2018 will be invited to spend her year raising awareness for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £30,000, including a luxury holiday and a place in Miss World 2018.