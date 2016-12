Pharmacies across the area have announced when they will be each be open over the festive period.

Highlands Pharmacy Ltd in The Highlands, Flitwick, will open from 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day.

Tesco Pharmacy in High Street, Flitwick, will open from 9am-6pm on both December 27 and January 2.

Tesco Pharmacy in Coniston Road, Flitwick, will open from 9am-6pm on both December 27 and January 2.