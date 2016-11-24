Meeting the animals at nursery’s first birthday party

A Kempston day nursery celebrated its first birthday with a day of activities including a bouncy castle, party games, dancing and a visit from Animal Ark.

Children at Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in the former Kempston Rural Lower School on Church End, particularly enjoyed their visit from two hedgehogs, Cheese and Pickle, Jasper the dog and other small animals from Animal Ark including rabbits, guinea pigs, sugar gliders, an owl and a tortoise. Nicola Jamieson, who owns Tiddlywinks with her business partner Tracey Pollard, said: “They were so excited, and they absolutely loved the animals.” The next adventure for the two to four-year-olds will be giving a Christmas performance for parents in All Saints Church.