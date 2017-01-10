Meet experts at wedding fair on historic estate

Happy couples preparing to tie the knot should pay a visit to Woburn.

The Woburn Estate will be hosting its next wedding fair on Sunday, February 26.

A variety of pop-up wedding shops will be located in the period antique quarter of the Sculpture Gallery and all three wedding venues on the estate - The Sculpture Gallery, The Woburn Hotel and The Safari Lodge at Woburn Safari Park - will be open and set up for a wedding.

Wedding experts from the three wedding venues on the estate will be on hand to answer questions, drawing experience from more than 1,300 weddings hosted in the last 10 years.

The fair, which opens at 10.00am and runs until 3.30pm, is free to attend and there is no charge for car parking.

For more information about getting married or holding your reception at Woburn visit the Weddings at Woburn website www.woburnweddings.co.uk or like us on facebook www.facebook.com/woburnweddings