Meet archivist with history of brick industry

Take a step back into Bedfordshire’s past at the one-day Brickworks Exhibition being held at Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre.

Andrew Mortlock, London Brick archivist, will show an extensive collection of archives, photographs and ephemera connected with the brickworks that dominated the landscape along the section of the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Ridgmont and other areas of Bedfordshire, on Saturday, April 22, 10am until 4pm. Admission is free.

Andrew will also be bringing his collection of company magazines, the Phorpres News, containing records and photographs of London Brick Company workers.

Andrew and his family are steeped in London Brick with over 200 years’ service dating back to both his grandfathers.

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail partnership officer, said: “The brickworks are such an important part of the history of Bedfordshire and were the catalyst for the construction of the Marston Vale Line 170 years ago. Come along to find our more.”

Call 01234 832645 or visit www.marstonvalecommunityrail.org.uk