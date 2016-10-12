Mayoral reception boosts charities

More than £1,000 has been raised for charities at a mayoral event.

Kempston Town Mayor, Cllr Carl Meader, held his mayoral reception on Saturday, October 1, at the Centenary Hall in the town.

Those attending were entertained by the lively Kempston Hammers Choir and also enjoyed a tasty buffet served during the evening.

Including donations, a healthy sum of £1,014 was raised and this included money given through the sale of raffle tickets.

There were also two shirts donated by Bedford Blues and Luton Town FC which were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The mayor is raising money for Keech Hospice and the Road Victims Trust and representatives from these two organisations were at the reception to report on the work of their respective charities.

The mayor will hold various other fundraising functions throughout his term of office which ends in May next year.

Contact the mayor at Kempston Town Council, 104 Bedford Road, Kempston, MK42 8BG, call 01234 851005 or email kempstoncouncil@btconnect.com