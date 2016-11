The Kempston town mayor’s charity meal held at The Blue Ginger Indian Restaurant, in aid of the Road Victims Trust and Keech Hospice, has raised £404.

Pictured with the mayor, Cllr Carl Meader, is the mayoress Angie Meader, along with mayors from Dunstable and Luton, the deputy mayor of Rushden, with staff from the restaurant in Bedford Road. The fundraising dinner was held on Monday, November 7.