Maths protege from Wobrun Sands hand-picked to join multi-national giant Dyson

Former Redborne Upper School student Niamh Turney has become one of the first young people hand-picked to embark on a innovative degree course with multinational technology giant Dyson.

James Dyson announced in 2016 that he would be launching the Dyson Institute of Technology to bridge the skills gap in engineering and create a new generation of mechanical engineers.

MBTC James Dyson

September 2017 sees his new intake of 25 young people hand selected from more than 1,000 applicants, and 18-year-old Niamh is one of the lucky few.

Niamh, who lives in Woburn Sands, is an outstanding mathematician who was the highest performing female GCSE maths student at Redborne Upper School in Ampthill.

Subject to her A level results later this month she had intended to embark on a Masters in Mathematics at Bath University when this opportunity came up.

Having gone through a rigorous interview and assessment process at Dyson HQ, competing for places against some of the most talented STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) students in the country, Niamh was thrilled to be given this opportunity of a lifetime.

Not only will she have her degree course funded by Dyson, she will also get paid for the work she will carry out at the company’s research and development head office in Wiltshire, where she will spend part of her week working and part studying.

Teaching will be delivered by professors from the University of Warwick as Dyson takes every step to ensure this talented group of youngsters are given the very best opportunity.

Excellence of teaching combined with the challenges of working alongside some of the most talented and innovative engineers in the UK provides a unique platform for the undergraduates.

Niamh said: “I am a mathematician and I had always assumed I would apply it in some kind of engineering field but this opportunity surpasses anything I had hoped for.

“Access to such a dynamic and innovative working environment is something any STEM student can only dream of and it will be my daily reality!”

Niamh’s teachers were filled with praise for the new undergraduate engineer .

The head of maths said: “Niamh was a superb student and a credit to Redborne.

“I had the pleasure of working with her for a short time and you could tell even then that she was destined for great things; we are truly proud.”

The four-year programme starts in September with sudents who attain a 2:1 degree guaranteed employment with Dyson.