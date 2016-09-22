Mary Berry quits Great British Bake Off

Mary Berry has this morning quit Great British Bake Off after show’s move to Channel 4, saying she will stay with BBC out of “loyalty”

It follows the announcement that Me and Sue will “not go with the dough” when the hit television show moves to Channel 4 for 2018.

“My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one,” she said in a statement.

“What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent.

“I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision.”

She added: “The Bake Off family - Paul, Mel and Sue have given me so much joy and laughter.”

“I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it.

“Farewell to soggy bottoms.”