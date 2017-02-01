Marston Vale joins the Chiltern Learning Trust

Marston Vale Middle School has become the latest school to join the Chiltern Learning Trust.

Marston Vale became an academy in 2013 and then in 2016, after careful consideration, the Governing Body took the strategic decision that it would be in the best interests of our school if we were to join the Chiltern Learning Trust.

Following on from this decision, many months of careful planning and consultation with students, staff and parents, we are delighted to announce that as of today (Febuary 1) the school is now officially part of the Chiltern Learning Trust.

This is an important milestone in the school’s history and it means that we will now benefit from a wide range of support and expertise which will help to further improve the school in many areas.

Marston Vale’s Headteacher, Miss Claire McMaster, said: “It is with great pleasure that I can confirm Marston Vale has joined the Chiltern Learning Trust.

“We are delighted that CLT will be supporting Marston Vale’s rapid improvement and building on the excellent achievements and good practice that are here at Marston Vale. “Working together will ensure a bright future for all our pupils and enable us to provide as positive an experience as we can for all stakeholders.”

At Marston Vale Middle School we are absolutely committed to providing our students with the best possible educational outcomes and experiences and our Governors and Leadership Team believe that joining the Chiltern Learning Trust will provide our students and staff with excellent opportunities.

The Chiltern Learning Trust currently runs Denbigh High School, Dallow Primary School and Challney High School for Boys in Luton.

They are also the Trust that has recently received approval to open a new secondary school called the Chiltern Academy in the south central area of Luton.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Adrian Rogers, was previously the principal of the highly successful Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford which was judged to be ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted three times in a row under his leadership.

Mr Rogers said: “We are delighted that Marston Vale is joining the Chiltern Learning Trust.

“We are really looking forward to working with the school to give these fantastic children and their parents a first-class educational experience.”

The Trust also provides a wide range of centralised services which will help to support and develop the school in other areas of its operations including finance, ICT, human resources and staff development. This additional capacity will be extremely valuable to our school.