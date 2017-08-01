Marston Moretaine receives a £2million investment

The village of Marston Moretaine is expanding thanks to a new development that will see over £2.3m of funding .

The funding forms part of an agreement with the upcoming development of Marston Fields just off the A421 in Bedford.

New and existing residents of the village and surrounding areas can look forward to improved facilities and services.

The majority of the funding, around £1.9m, will go towards new schools and early education. Healthcare will benefit from £150,000 and another £90,000 will be used for transport services. Another £160,000 will go towards leisure contributions.

The new development is run by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

John Dillon, director at David Wilson Homes, said: “Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our committment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”

Ian Sadler, director at Barratt Homes, added: “As our new development in Marston Moretaine begins to progress, we will not only be contributing to the area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the quality homes we are building.”