Marathon river paddle for intrepid pals

A team of intrepid paddleboarders are to attempt a marathon journey along the River Great Ouse, in aid of two charities.

Richard Evans and five of his friends from the Viking Kayak Club are to tackle the ‘24 Hour Stand Up Paddle Board’ event for Sue Ryder Trust and to raise awareness of the Bloodwise charity.

The team will be setting off from Kempston Mill foot bridge on Friday, August 18, at 9am and paddle downstream with hopes of reaching Earith, about 70km by river navigation.

Richard will be joined by Bel McConnell, Martin McConnell, Dom Milner, Ashley Heritage and Mikey Reynolds on the river marathon.

He said: “A 24-hour stand-up paddle board sounds easy enough, that’s what I thought at first. Now the reality of it is hitting home a bit. Out of the group of six, the longest anyone has stand up paddle boarded for is eight hours. That was myself and Dom Milner, and we were shattered afterwards. So what is 24 hours going to be like?”

The team have been helped in preparation by Bedford-based company Just Paddle UK. To donate to the team, visit www.justgiving.com/24hoursup