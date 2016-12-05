Man who died after incident in Bedford hotel is named

The man who died following an incident in a Bedford bar at the weekend has been named.

Mark Munday, 48, from Kempston, died in hospital on Sunday (December 4) after he was involved in an altercation in the Grafton Hotel on Saturday evening.

Police were called at approximately 11.30pm to reports that a man had been assaulted in the bar area of the hotel, which is on Midland Road.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital, where he sadly later died.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and a 39-year-old man from Buckinghamshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective inspector Scott Winton, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has information about the incident to get in touch, to help us establish what happened on Saturday evening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCH Major Crime Unit on 101 quoting Operation Overthorpe, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A tribute from Mark’s family, said: “Mark Munday was a loving husband, great Dad, brother and son. He was loved by his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed.”