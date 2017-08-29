Man suffers serious injuries in motorbike collision in Ampthill on Bank Holiday Monday

A man was treated by the air ambulanceafter suffering serious leg and arm injuries in a motorbike collision in Ampthill. The accident happened at 12.50pm on Monday.

The Magpas medical team assessed the man before sedating him at the scene and providing him with A&E level care. He was then taken by ambulance to Bedford Hospital where his condition was described as very serious but stable.

The Magpas helicopter crew who flew the medical team were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and Crewmember Steve Hunwicks.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.