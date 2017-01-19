Man shot with BB gun during Kempston road rage incident

A man was shot in the face with a BB gun in a road rage incident in Kempston.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the ‘nasty’ incident.

On January 15 between 12.30pm and 1.45pm a man and his passenger drove a silver Audi A6 down Spring Road and turned into Stonedale Road, while being closely followed by a silver or grey TY55 registered BMW.

After leaving the vehicle in Stonedale Road, a passenger of the silver Audi was approached by the driver of the BMW, who pulled out a BB gun and fired at the victim’s face.

The victim sustained minor injuries and needed hospital treatment.

The offender then pointed the BB gun at the back window of the Audi and fired, causing damage to the vehicle.

Following the attack the offender made off in the Audi along Spring Road, in the direction of Kempston Road.

The offender is described as Asian, heavy build, approximately 5’7 with black hair and between 20 and 25 years old.

He was wearing black sports clothing.

PC Pawan Nahar, said: “This was a terrifying and unacceptable incident.

“There is no excuse for violence and will not tolerate the use of offensive weapons to cause injury or threat to our communities.

“Our investigation is on-going and we would encourage anyone who has information about this attack to contact us on 101.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/2090/2017 or JH/2095/2017.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.