Man’s jaw broken after attack by skareboarding youths in Bedford

A man had his jaw broken after being attacked by a group of skateboarding youths in Bedford.

The victim, in his 50s, was set upon by a group of around seven youths, while he was outside Specsavers in Midland Road between 8.30pm and 8.45pm yesterday (25 May).

He was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries.

One of the offenders is described as an 18-year-old man, of mixed race, around 5’10’’, slim, with dark shoulder length curly hair.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, investigating, said: “This was a horrific attack on a vulnerable man who sustained nasty injuries and I would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“There is a chance that the assault may have been filmed on a mobile phone and I would be keen to speak to anyone who may have access to those recordings.”

Anyone with information should call DC Nandre on 101 quoting incident number 465 of May 25.