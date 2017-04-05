Man robbed in racially motivated attack in Bedford

A man was robbed in what was believed to be a racially motivated attack in Bedford on Saturday (April 1).

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 8 and 9pm outside Wodka Live, in St Paul’s Square.

Two men were approached inside the bar by a group of around four or five men who began to be racially abusive.

The two men then left the bar, and were followed by the group who proceeded to attack one of the men, punching and kicking him before taking some jewellery.

The offenders, who were all described as white, then made off in the direction of Bedford County Court.

One of the offenders is described as being stocky with an Irish accent.

Detective Constable Olyver Tomlinson, investigating, said: “This was a particularly violent robbery which left the victim with nasty injuries and is even more distressing as we believe it was motivated by race.

“No-one should ever have to face abuse because of who they are and we are committed to tackling hate crime.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or know any information to get in touch to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference JH/13593/2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.