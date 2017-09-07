Man jailed for rape and string of sex offences on underage girls in Bedfordshire

A man has been jailed for 18 years for a string of sex offences against young girls in Bedfordshire.

Andrew Williams, aged 50, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court for 20 counts of sexual abuse offences relating to five victims.

The victims were aged between four and 10 years old at the time of the crimes, which spanned over 13 years.

On Thursday, August 31 he was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and a seven year licence period, and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Williams pleaded guilty to all of the offences at Luton Crown Court on May 22.

The charges included the rape of a female aged under 13 in Bedford between 2004 and 2006; the sexual assault of a female aged under 13 in Bedford between 2004 and 2006; and three counts of indecent assault on a female aged under 14 between April 2001 and April 2002 in Houghton Conquest.

He also pleaded guilty to a string of other offences, including causing children to watch a sexual act, sexual assault and sexual exposure, which took place in Hertfordshire between 2012 and 2015.

Upon sentencing the Judge said: “The case speaks for itself: Five victims over a long period of time in which you represent a clear and obvious danger. You have no insight into who you are, and so when, if ever you will not be a danger is difficult to say.”

Detective Sergeant Beth Hanna, from the Joint Child Protection Investigation Team (JCPIT), said: “Williams knew his young victims and abused their trust to groom them and carry out his abuse over a prolonged period of time.

“The Judge deemed that he poses a significant risk and to ensure that children are protected from further harm he passed a lengthy sentence along with an extended seven year licence period, which aims to provide extra protection to the public by keeping Williams under continued supervision when he is released from prison.

"He must serve at least three quarters of his sentence behind bars before being considered for parole and he will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

“The young victims and their families have been incredibly brave during the police investigation and the subsequent court case. I hope that this sentence will allow them to begin to move on with their lives safe in the knowledge that Williams can cause no further harm."