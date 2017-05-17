Man injured in bottle attack in Bedford nightclub

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted with a bottle in Empire nightclub in Mill Street.

At around 4am on Sunday the victim was with friends in the ground floor bar area when he was approached by a stranger and assaulted .

He receiving injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, aged between 18 and 21, slim, muscular, and wearing a brown jumper and blue jeans. He was with at least two other men.

PC Allie Wilson said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are keen to get to the bottom of it.

Contact PC Wilson on 101 quoting reference number JH/20471/201, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.