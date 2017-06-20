Man in serious condition after shooting in Bedford street

A man has been left in a serious condition after a shooting in Bedford last night.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshrie Police said: “We were called to reports of shots being fired in Miller Road, Bedford, at around 10.25pm last night.

“Officers attended and an investigation has been launched. Two men received medical treatment and one was left with serious injuries.

“Work is ongoing to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 528 of 19 June. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”