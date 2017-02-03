Man in critical condition after collision in Marston Moretaine

A man is seriously ill in hospital following a road traffic collision near Marston Moretaine yesterday (February 2).

At approximately 9.40pm police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Station Road involving a black Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 70s was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

PC David Charlton said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision, as well as anyone who may have seen the car in the area prior to the incident, to contact us so we can establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 375 of February 2.