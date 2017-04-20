Man hospitalised after violent attack in Bedford

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a violent attack which happened in Midland Road, Bedford, on Thursday (April 13).

At approximately 11.30pm, the victim was approached by two men who punched and kicked him to the floor, and continued their assault by smashing a glass bottle over his head.

PC Richard Marshall, investigating the incident, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this nasty incident which left the victim shaken and in need of hospital treatment.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county and we would like to urge any witnesses to come forward.”

If you have any information, please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number JH/15453/2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.