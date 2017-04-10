Man hospitalised after being mugged in Bedford

A man was hospitalised after being mugged by a gang of three.

The unprovoked attack took place on Midland Road on Sunday (April 2) morning.

The victim was walking home with two friends along the pedestrian area of Midland Road, Bedford, near to BHS and Next when he was attacked by three men, who assaulted him and stole cash from him.

The incident happened between 4am and 5am and left the victim needing hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked attack and I’m appealing for anyone who has information that may lead to us finding out who these callous individuals are to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/14393/2017 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.